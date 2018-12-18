× KCPD asking for help locating 13-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police issued a missing and endangered person alert Tuesday for a 13-year-old girl.

According to the alert, Samantha Ford’s family is concerned for her well-being.

She has black hair and hazel eyes.

Family told police Ford was last seen Tuesday around 12:20 p.m. near Harrison Street and East 55th. She had on a cream-colored coat and blue jogging pants.

If you know where Ford is or see here, please call the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5136.