Elderly man dies after being hit by car near 75th and Pflumm in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. — Police in Lenexa are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Tuesday evening.

According to police, an elderly man was hit by a car when he tried to cross the road near W. 75th Terrace and Pflumm Road around 5:30 p.m.

Paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene of the crash. Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Pflumm Road will remain closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.