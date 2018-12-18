Make loaded sweet potatoes like Texas Roadhouse

  • Once you cook your sweet potato make a cut in the top of the potato.
  • Using oven mitts open the potato by pushing the ends toward the center.
  • Place ½ the marshmallows into the sweet potato
  • Pour 2 oz of your favorite caramel sauce over the marshmallows.
  • Place the rest of the marshmallows over the caramel sauce.
  • Put potato bake on an oven safe pan and put back in the oven on Broil.
  • Remove from oven when marshmallows start to brown.
  • Serve as soon as possible.

