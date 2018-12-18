Make loaded sweet potatoes like Texas Roadhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Once you cook your sweet potato make a cut in the top of the potato.

Using oven mitts open the potato by pushing the ends toward the center.

Place ½ the marshmallows into the sweet potato

Pour 2 oz of your favorite caramel sauce over the marshmallows.

Place the rest of the marshmallows over the caramel sauce.

Put potato bake on an oven safe pan and put back in the oven on Broil.

Remove from oven when marshmallows start to brown.

Serve as soon as possible.

