Make loaded sweet potatoes like Texas Roadhouse

- Once you cook your sweet potato make a cut in the top of the potato.
- Using oven mitts open the potato by pushing the ends toward the center.
- Place ½ the marshmallows into the sweet potato
- Pour 2 oz of your favorite caramel sauce over the marshmallows.
- Place the rest of the marshmallows over the caramel sauce.
- Put potato bake on an oven safe pan and put back in the oven on Broil.
- Remove from oven when marshmallows start to brown.
- Serve as soon as possible.
