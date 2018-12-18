Merry in the Morning recipe: Kathy Quinn’s chili con queso

Chile con queso

Ingredients:

Thin corn tortillas

1 onion

1/4 of bell pepper

Olive oil

1/4 jalapeno pepper

1 can of whole tomatoes

Pinch of salt

1 lb of Mexican cheese/grated

2 tablespoons chicken broth

Directions:

Place the corn tortillas in a deep fryer and fry them flat until crispy.

In a frying pan pour olive oil to just barely cover the pan. Cut up bell pepper and onion and let them sauté until glazed.

In a blender, pour in the whole tomatoes with a pinch of salt, and a quarter of a jalapeno pepper and 2 tablespoons of chicken broth.

Pour the tomato mixture into the pan with the olive oil and let it simmer for a few minutes.

Add in the grated cheese very slowly and allow it to melt.

Take a spatula or large spoon and spread it over the fried flat tortilla or tostada and serve.

