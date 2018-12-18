× Penny Marshall dies at 75 after complications from diabetes

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — According to a TMZ report, Penny Marshall died Monday at the age of 75.

Marshall died at her home from complications from diabetes, the report said.

She was known for her acting, comedy and directing. One of her biggest hits was the sitcom, “Laverne & Shirely.”

Other notable career moments for Marshall include making history when she became the first woman to ever gross more than $100 million from directing a film. That film was the 1988 hit “Big” with Tom Hanks.

She also directed “A League of Their Own,” and “Awakenings.”