× Royals re-sign speedy outfielder Terrance Gore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After signing center fielder Billy Hamilton, the Royals added even more speed to the club on Tuesday in bringing back Terrance Gore. The outfielder returns to Kansas City on a one-year deal after the Royals traded him to the Chicago Cubs last season.

Gore began last season in Kansas City before he was sent to Omaha, appearing in 67 games and swiping 16 stolen bases on 20 attempts. In 14 games with the Cubs, he stole more bases, six, than he had plate appearances, five. In the National League Wild Card Game against Colorado, Gore pinch ran and stole a base before scoring the game-tying run to force extra innings. His five postseason steals as a pinch runner are tops among active players, including one in the 2014 Wild Card Game vs. Oakland, and one in Game 4 of the 2015 ALDS at Houston.

In eight seasons in the Royals’ organization, Gore has 288 stolen bases and was a three-time Willie Wilson Minor League Base Runner of the Year winner.

Gore was a 20th round pick by the Royals in the 2011 First-Year Player Draft out of Gulf Coast Community College in Panama City, Fla. In a corresponding move, the Royals designated utility man Rosell Herrera for assignment.