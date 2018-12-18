Six Chiefs players make 2019 Pro Bowl roster, including Mahomes, Hill and Kelce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six Chiefs stars have made the 2019 Pro Bowl rosters, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is, of course, among the starters.

In all, Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, tackle Eric Fisher, fullback Anthony Sherman and linebacker Dee Ford were named to the rosters.

This is the first Pro Bowl selection for Mahomes, Fisher, Ford and Sherman. It’s the third for Hill and the fourth for Kelce.

The Los Angeles Chargers lead the league with seven players selected to the Pro Bowl. The Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers each have six players on the roster. The Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints each have five Pro Bowlers.

The 2019 Pro Bowl will be held Jan. 27 in Orlando. Find the full roster here.