Six Chiefs players make 2019 Pro Bowl roster, including Mahomes, Hill and Kelce

Posted 7:21 pm, December 18, 2018, by , Updated at 07:32PM, December 18, 2018

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with tight end Travis Kelce #87 after scoring a second quarter rushing touchdown against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 1, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six Chiefs stars have made the 2019 Pro Bowl rosters, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is, of course, among the starters.

In all, Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, tackle Eric Fisher, fullback Anthony Sherman and linebacker Dee Ford were named to the rosters.

This is the first Pro Bowl selection for Mahomes, Fisher, Ford and Sherman. It’s the third for Hill and the fourth for Kelce.

The Los Angeles Chargers lead the league with seven players selected to the Pro Bowl. The Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers each have six players on the roster. The Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints each have five Pro Bowlers.

The 2019 Pro Bowl will be held Jan. 27 in Orlando. Find the full roster here.