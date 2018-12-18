Sporting KC trades forward Diego Rubio to Colorado for midfielder, allocation money

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City has acquired a new midfielder and $300,000 in allocation money in exchange for forward Diego Rubio.

The team made the trade with the Colorado Rapids on Tuesday, and midfielder Kelyn Rowe will now be headed to Children’s Mercy Park in KCK.

“Kelyn is a player who we watched in college and we have continued to pay close attention to him over the years in Major League Soccer,” Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes said in a statement. “He’s a guy that we have always admired from afar and someone we think that can play multiple positions as a midfielder or as a winger. We are very excited to add him to our roster.”

Rowe was the third overall pick in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft. The 27-year-old recorded 30 goals and 42 assists in his last seven seasons.

“I am excited for the opportunity to be involved in an organization that has proven time and time again to be at the top of this league in terms of style of play, facilities and the culture in Kansas City,” Rowe said.

Rubio, a fan favorite, scored twice for Sporting in this year’s MLS Cup playoffs. The 28-year-old had eight goals and six assists in his 20 regular season appearances this season.

“We also want to thank Diego for his contributions to our team over the last three seasons, and we wish him the best in the future,” Vermes said.