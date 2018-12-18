× Thousands of dollars worth of stolen tools, equipment found at Blue Springs business

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Officials have recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen tools and heavy equipment found at a Blue Springs business.

Jennifer Dauchenhausen with Blue Springs police said the agency received a tip about some tools stolen from a truck in the city, which led investigators to an employee at Anderson’s Rental and Sales.

The employee is accused of selling items that thieves stole from multiple victims throughout the metro and even outside of Missouri. Blue Springs police went undercover to investigate further.

On Tuesday morning, Blue Springs police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at the business, Dauchenhausen said.

There, officials recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen tools, trailers and other equipment. Police were able to verify the items were stolen through serial numbers.

Officials are still sorting through who the items belong to, and it’s not clear at this time how they will notify those people.

It’s also not clear at this time if the employee accused of stealing the tools and equipment is in custody.

FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.