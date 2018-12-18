Tornado touches down near Seattle, leaves catastrophic damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -- A tornado left widespread damage in its wake west of Seattle on Tuesday afternoon. Sister station Q13 reports the tornado touched down in Port Orchard, which is across the Pugent Sound, just before 2 p.m. on the west coast, 4 p.m. Kansas City time.

A number for injuries or fatalities hasn't been reported yet. Aerial coverage showed massive damage with roofs ripped off of homes and crushed vehicles surrounded by downed trees.

The National Weather Service says until it conducts a tornado survey on Wednesday, it won't know the full extent of the damage. This is a developing story, check back for updates.

