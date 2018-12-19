Authorities release identity of 69-year-old woman who died after fire at SilverWood Apartment Complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION, Kan. -- Authorities said Tuesday that the woman who died in the accidental fire at SilverWood Apartment Complex in Mission, Kansas Sunday was 69 years old.

The fire, which smoking material caused, sparked in Patricia Ann McPheter's apartment around 6:30 p.m.

Several emergency crews rushed to the scene.

Two units from the Johnson County Consolidated Fire District were assigned to enter the building. One was tasked with locating the fire, and the other was tasked with searching for victims.

They found McPeter within minutes and immediately removed her from the building. Firefighters said was in cardiac arrest, and crews on scene immediately started CPR.

McPheter regained a pulse and was transported to the burn center at Kansas University Medical Center, but unfortunately died.