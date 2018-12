Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- The FOX4 Love Fund for Children and the a merry Christmas to 64 metro kids Tuesday night.

Eighteen Chiefs players helped them as they shopped the toy aisles of the Walmart in Independence. Along with Walmart, the KC Chiefs Ambassadors provided each child with a $150 gift card to pick out their holiday gifts.

See all the fun in the video player above.