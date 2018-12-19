Hundreds of metro families in need ‘truly thankful’ for free holiday ham dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For many low-income families, disabled veterans and unemployed, preparing a Christmas dinner can be a struggle.

"There are so many people out there who don't have places to live or food for the holiday," 21-year-old Jessica Miles said.

For the past year, Miles has been unemployed. She and her baby girl are currently living in her sister's basement.

"I just found a decent job. What these people are doing today really is helping me because technically me and my child are currently homeless," Miles said.

On Wednesday, Miles and hundreds of other moms, dads and people in need stood in a long line at KCPD's East Patrol Division. They were patient and grateful to receive a free ham, a box of canned goods and other necessities for a Christmas dinner.

For a second straight year, Hy-Vee teamed up with Kansas City police and handed out 500 hams to people who might otherwise go hungry this holiday.

"There's so many people out there who don't have a place to live or food to eat," Miles said.

A humble Angela Harrington held on tightly to her free ham. Harrington is disabled and lives with her mother.

"These lovely hams, the boxes of food, I mean, all of it is just wonderful things for all these people. It's really helpful," Harrington said.

"We're talking about men, women, children, seniors, veterans, the homeless. They all need help," said Beau Heyen, the president of the nonprofit NourishKC.

He said hunger in KC is more common than most realize.

"Two hundred fifty thousand members of our community are in a state of what we call food insecure. That's one in seven adults and one in five kids don't know where their next meal will come from," Heyen said.

"They just need a little bit of holiday help. and if more people look at it that way, I think this world wold be a much brighter place," Harrington said.