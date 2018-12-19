Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signs endorsement deal with Hunt’s Ketchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hunt’s Ketchup has signed the ketchup-loving Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as a spokesperson, the company said.

Details of the deal haven’t been released yet, but a spokesman for the ketchup and tomato products brand told FOX4 that Mahomes will be sharing an announcement on Twitter this afternoon.

Mahomes’ love of ketchup came to light in an ESPN report published in November that revealed the young quarterback likes ketchup on — everything including steaks.

Mahomes told ESPN reporter Seth Wickersham that he loves the condiment so much that people would get him bottles for his birthday, but recently he has tried to cutback on ordering it while in public.

During a recent meal with his mom, she ordered it and slid it to him because he was too embarrassed to order it himself.

“Just ask for it. I know you want it,” Randi said to Mahomes as he began to eat his steak.

That spurred Heinz Ketchup to offer the 23-year-old Heinz for life, but he and his teammates need to score a few more touchdowns to get it.

“You give us 57 (passing) touchdowns, we’ll give you Heinz on your steak for life,” Heinz tweeted.

Mahomes currently has 45 touchdowns going into this Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

FOX4 will update this story as more information about Mahomes’ partnership with Hunt’s is announced.