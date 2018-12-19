× Hy-Vee and local first responders to give away 500 hams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As part of its second annual Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays campaign, Kansas City-area Hy-Vee employees and local first responders will distribute 500 Hormel Cure 81 hams on Wednesday, Dec. 19, to benefit families in need this holiday season.

Hams will be available starting at 4 p.m. at KCPD Prospect & 27th. The event runs for two hours or until all hams are distributed, whichever occurs first.

This stop is one of 20 stops that Hy-Vee is making across eight states to deliver nearly 5,300 total hams

to families in need.