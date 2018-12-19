× Jasper’s favorites: Tea cookies and peppermint mocha cannoli for Santa

Nana Mirabile’s Russian Tea Cookies

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups Unsalted Butter

3/4 cup Confectioners’ Sugar

1/2 tsp Salt

3/4 cup Missouri Pecans (Finely Chopped)

2-1/2 tsp Vanilla Extract

3 cups Sifted All-Purpose Flour

1/3 cup Confectioners’ Sugar For Rolling

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325° F. Cream butter or margarine in a bowl, gradually add confectioners’ sugar and salt. Beat until light and fluffy. Add nuts and vanilla. Blend in flour gradually and mix well.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate 1 1/2 hours.

Shape into balls using about 1 teaspoon for each cookie. Place on ungreased cookie sheets, and bake for 10 minutes. Do not brown.

Cool slightly. Roll in the extra confectioners’ sugar.

Jasper’s Notes: In almost any Italian home, whether it be in Italy or here in North America, most families prepare specific traditional cookies each Christmas, and often those recipes have been handed down through their families for generations. I am honored to share my Mama and Nana’s recipe that has been made in my family since the late 1800s.

Chef Jasper’s Peppermint Mocha Cannoli

Ingredients:

1 lb Ricotta Cheese

1 cup Confectioners’ Sugar (Plus More for Dusting)

1/4 cup Minced Cherries (Diced)

2/4 cup peppermint chopped fine

1/4 cup Chopped Dark Chocolate

1 T. chocolate syrup

2 drops peppermint Oil

6 Cannoli Shells

Directions:

Place the ricotta in a large mixing bowl and fold in the confectioners’ sugar. Add remaining ingredients and mix gently to combine. Refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours before serving. To serve, fill the shells with the cheese mixture and dust them with confectioners’ sugar.