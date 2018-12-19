Man charged with attempting to kidnap 10-year-old girl in Sedalia 3 days after prison release

SEDALIA, Mo. — A Missouri man is back behind bars and facing more charges after he attempted to kidnap a 10-year-old girl just three days after he was released from prison.

Corey Tyler Owens, 28, was released from prison on parole Wednesday, Dec. 12. He was arrested again in Sedalia Saturday, Dec. 15.

According to court documents, he attempted to take a 10-year-old girl visiting the house he was staying at until he found a place to live.

That little girl was at the home visiting her 9-year-old cousin for the day when the incident occurred, the probable cause statement said.

According to court documents, she noticed Owens standing outside the fence at her school watching her two days prior to the attempted kidnapping.

Court documents said on the day of the attempted kidnapping Owens walked up to the 10-year-old and her cousin and took the pocket knife the 10-year-old was playing with. He then grabbed the 10-year-old’s hand and pulled her by the hair as he ran down the street.

The little girl’s cousin ran to get help.

One witness told investigators that he heard the little girl yelling, ” I don’t know you.” The witness then saw Owens trying to grab the little girl so he ran outside and confronted Owens, court documents said.

Owens is now charged with first-degree kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance, third-degree assault and resisting arrest.

When the officer searched his pickets, the officer found a pocket knife and a plastic baggie of what tested positive for methamphetamine.

His criminal history indicates two previous convictions for a controlled substance and a theft conviction.