Ingredients:

1 unbaked 9 inch pie shell

2 cups canned pumpkin

1 + 1/3 cups (15 oz. can) Sweetened condensed milk

1 egg

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. ginger

3/4 tsp. cinnamon

Directions:

In a large bowl, blend all ingredient together. Then pour into pie shell.

Bake for 35-40 minutes at 375 degrees or until firm.

