OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The Overland Park Police Department just released the name of the 19-year-old woman killed Monday night in a crash.

Police said Alia M. Calvert of Overland Park, Kansas was killed when her vehicle hit a concrete wall as she was exiting southbound U.S. 69 Highway at College Boulevard.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.

38.982228 -94.670792