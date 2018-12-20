15-year-old thinks he’s getting dental work, Dustin Colquitt instead surprises him with Super Bowl tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local teen has tickets to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, and it's all thanks to Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt and Team Smile.

It all started in October when the teen got free dental care at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs said 15-year-old Jose Parra attended the team's annual "TeamSmile" clinic.

He told dentists that his lower lip had been bothering him -- they fixed it that day. Then the dentist who performed the procedure asked Parra to stop by their office Tuesday for a follow-up visit.

He leaned back in his chair -- to find Colquitt wearing a dental mask, a gown and gloves. Colquitt handed him a piece of cardboard with an oversized ticket to the Super Bowl.

Now, Parra and his mom will be going to the big game in Atlanta. Here's to hoping he gets to see the Chiefs play that day.