2 people ejected, suffer life-threatening injuries in multi-vehicle crash in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after being ejected during a crash in Kansas City.

Officials said there was a multi-vehicle crash just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday near 23rd Street and Topping Avenue.

Two people involved in the crash were ejected from vehicles. It’s not clear at this time how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash.

FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.