62-year-old dies after being hit by car in KC, a block away from work

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 62-year-old man has died Thursday after being hit by a car while walking to work earlier this week.

Police say shortly after 6 a.m. Monday, Edwin Templeton got off a bus, walked across Truman Road near Campbell Street, headed to work when he was hit by a car.

Paramedics rushed the 62-year-old father of two to the hospital where he died from his injuries Thursday, police said.

Templeton worked as an outreach specialist at the Heartland Center for Behavioral Change in Kansas City. His coworkers said he was heading to work that morning when he was struck.

The nonprofit agency provides treatment, counseling and other services to approximately 1,200 clients a day. His coworkers told FOX4 he was passionate about his job and helping others.

“He has a passion for life and a passion for recovery,” said Kyle Mead, the vice-president of behavioral services at Heartland.

“I would not imagine how many peoples’ lives he’s touched,” said Carolyn Ross, president and CEO at Heartland.

