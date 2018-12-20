Decomposed body found near walking path in Kansas City, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after finding a body near a walking path Thursday afternoon.

Police said the decomposed body, which appears to be an adult male’s, was reported just after noon Thursday near Longview Parkway and Elm Street.

Investigators said the man’s death doesn’t appear to be natural. Officers observed what they believe was trauma to the body.

KC police said they don’t have any suspect information at this time.

They are asking anyone with information to call police at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips to the hotline are anonymous.