Driver arrested in Harrisonville on suspicion of DWI after hitting, injuring 4 pedestrians

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Harrisonville police arrested a driver Wednesday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after the driver hit and injured four pedestrians.

The incident happened along South Oakland Street not far from W. South Street just before 7:30 p.m.

Two of the people the driver hit suffered critical injuries while the other two have serious injuries.