KCK police issue Silver Alert for 76-year-old man who hasn't been seen in 2 days

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department issued a Silver Alert Thursday for a missing 76-year-old man.

Ebuga Saidi was last seen Tuesday wearing a red jacket, white striped shirt, white pants, and red and white socks.

He was near his doctor’s office near 12th Street and Central Avenue.

According to police, Saidi never showed up to his appointment and he has not been seen since.

Police said Saidi is nearly blind and has another medical condition that requires continuous treatment.

If you see him, he only speaks Swahili.

Please call (913) 573-6053 if you have any information that can help locate Saidi.