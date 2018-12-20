× KU star RB Pooka Williams allegedly pushed woman in the stomach, court records say

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Court documents say KU star running back Anthony “Pooka” Williams admitted to campus police that he pushed a woman at a Lawrence apartment.

Williams was arrested earlier this month and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery in Douglas County.

According to court documents, on Dec. 6, a woman Williams had been having a sexual relationship with reported he had allegedly punched her in the stomach and grabbed her by the throat. She said the alleged assault happened just after midnight on Dec. 5 at the Stouffer Apartments in Lawrence.

Police said the 18-year-old woman had bruises on her arms and her side.

Court records say she also showed police text messages from Williams where he allegedly admitted to punching the woman in the arms.

During an interview with investigators, Williams said he pushed the woman when he saw her in a room with other men.

Soon after Williams was arrested and charged, he was suspended from the KU football team.

Kansas Head Coach Les Miles provided this statement:

“We are aware of a reported incident involving Pooka Williams, and we are taking these allegations very seriously. We have suspended Pooka from all team-related activities pending further investigation.”

Williams earned Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team. He ran for 1,125 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 289 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions.

A judge set his $1,000 bond. He later was released from jail after posting bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 9.

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

38.971669 -95.235250