FOX4 Forecast: Blustery & seasonable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Layer up... Temperatures will struggle today with strong north northwesterly winds sustained 15-20 mph, gusting above 30 mph. That will make highs in the lower 40s feel like the 30s and even upper 20s in spots! Temperatures warm for the weekend then we focus on the Christmas forecast in the updated Long Ranger here.

Check out the video for the latest forecast!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page