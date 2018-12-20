Merry in the Morning recipe: Joe Lauria’s rainbow cookies

Ingredients:
8 oz almond paste
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup white sugar
4 eggs
2 cups all-purpose flour
10 drops red food coloring
10 drops green food coloring
1/2 cup seedless red raspberry jam
1/2 cup seedless apricot jam
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate bits
Directions:
Grease the bottoms of 3 matching 13x9x2″ baking dishes
Line the pans with wax paper
Grease the paper
Preheat oven to 350°
Place the almond paste in a large mixing bowl and break up with a fork.
Separate the eggs
Cream butter, sugar and egg yolks until fluffy and smooth. Stir in flour
In another mixing bowl, beat the egg whites until soft peaks form. Then fold in the dough, mixing until thoroughly blended.
Divide dough into 3 portions–about 1 and 1/3 cup a piece.
Color one portion with red food coloring and one with green coloring. Leave the other as is.
Spread the portion into the prepared pans and bake for 10-12 minutes or until the edges are light golden brown
Invert onto the wire rack and remove the waxed paper. Place another wire rack on top and turn over. Cool completely.
Place green layer on a large piece of plastic wrap and spread evenly with raspberry jam. Top the uncolored layer and spread with apricot jam
Top the pink layer and then bring plastic wrap over all the layers. Slide onto a cookie sheet and set a cutting board or heavy flat pan on the top to compress layers.
Refrigerate overnight.
The next day, melt chocolate in a double boiler or pot.
Spread over the top layer and allow to harden. With a sharp knife trim the edges.
Cut into 1/2″ strips across the width and then cut strip into 4-5 pieces.
Store in air-tight containers.