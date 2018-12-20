Merry in the Morning recipe: Joe Lauria’s rainbow cookies

Ingredients:

8 oz almond paste

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup white sugar

4 eggs

2 cups all-purpose flour

10 drops red food coloring

10 drops green food coloring

1/2 cup seedless red raspberry jam

1/2 cup seedless apricot jam

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate bits

Directions:

Grease the bottoms of 3 matching 13x9x2″ baking dishes

Line the pans with wax paper

Grease the paper

Preheat oven to 350°

Place the almond paste in a large mixing bowl and break up with a fork.

Separate the eggs

Cream butter, sugar and egg yolks until fluffy and smooth. Stir in flour

In another mixing bowl, beat the egg whites until soft peaks form. Then fold in the dough, mixing until thoroughly blended.

Divide dough into 3 portions–about 1 and 1/3 cup a piece.

Color one portion with red food coloring and one with green coloring. Leave the other as is.

Spread the portion into the prepared pans and bake for 10-12 minutes or until the edges are light golden brown

Invert onto the wire rack and remove the waxed paper. Place another wire rack on top and turn over. Cool completely.

Place green layer on a large piece of plastic wrap and spread evenly with raspberry jam. Top the uncolored layer and spread with apricot jam

Top the pink layer and then bring plastic wrap over all the layers. Slide onto a cookie sheet and set a cutting board or heavy flat pan on the top to compress layers.

Refrigerate overnight.

The next day, melt chocolate in a double boiler or pot.

Spread over the top layer and allow to harden. With a sharp knife trim the edges.

Cut into 1/2″ strips across the width and then cut strip into 4-5 pieces.

Store in air-tight containers.