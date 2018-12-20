UPDATE: Missing 65-year-old man with dementia found safe in Topeka

UPDATE: Police say the 65-year-old was found safe Thursday night in Topeka.

Original story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing man with dementia who left his home early Thursday morning.

Police say Philip Samudio, 65, left his home near Virginia Avenue and NE 107th Street and around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Samudio is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 240 pounds with brown hair and a bald head. He was driving a white 2014 Honda Crosstour, pictured above, with the Missouri license plate WM0-A8A.

KC police say the 65-year-old was recently diagnosed with dementia and other medical issues and is in need of immediate care.

Anyone who sees Samudio or has information for police is asked to call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5136 immediately.