KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Traffic is moving again after a rollover crash along I-435 at Truman Road early Thursday forced crews to shut down a portion of the highway.

The southbound lanes of I-435 were shut down for about an hour. All traffic was forced to exit at Truman Road.

At least two lanes of northbound I-435 stayed open.

There is no word yet on the cause or whether anyone was injured.