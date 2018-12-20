Two people accused of killing a man near 24th and Brighton overnight are on the run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One man is dead and the two people accused of shooting him are on the run Thursday morning.

It happened near 24th and Brighton just before midnight.

The man's friend called 911 to report the shooting.

Responding officers found the man outside of a building. He died moments after they arrived.

Police told FOX4 there were several other calls overnight about shots being fired in the area. Officers already in the area reported hearing as many as 8 to 10 gunshots.

No suspect description has been released.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.