Caribou Coffee reports customer data breach at 265 stores including 1 in KC & 1 in Merriam

MOUNT PROSPECT, IL - JANUARY 2: Caribou Coffee signage is seen outside its store January 2, 2004 in Mount Prospect, Illinois. Caribou Coffee Company Inc. has introduced Skinny'Bou, a new line of low carb and lower cal lattes in vanilla and caramel flavors and are sweetened with Splenda, a new sugar substitute. A lower calorie caramel Skinny'Bou Latte (made with skim milk and Splenda) rings in at just 80 calories, or 140 calories less than a regular 220-calorie caramel latte. Skinny'Bou's Low Carb Latte, with only 7 grams of carbohydrates, offers a significant reduction from the 33 grams of carbs found in regular vanilla and caramel lattes. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL - JANUARY 2: Caribou Coffee signage is seen outside its store January 2, 2004 in Mount Prospect, Illinois. Caribou Coffee Company Inc. has introduced Skinny'Bou, a new line of low carb and lower cal lattes in vanilla and caramel flavors and are sweetened with Splenda, a new sugar substitute. A lower calorie caramel Skinny'Bou Latte (made with skim milk and Splenda) rings in at just 80 calories, or 140 calories less than a regular 220-calorie caramel latte. Skinny'Bou's Low Carb Latte, with only 7 grams of carbohydrates, offers a significant reduction from the 33 grams of carbs found in regular vanilla and caramel lattes. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The parent company of Caribou Coffee and Bruegger’s Bagels says hackers gained access to customer information at 265 of its stores, including one in Kansas City at Tuileries Plaza and one in Merriam along Shawnee Mission Parkway.
The Minnesota-based company says the data breach occurred between Aug. 28 and Dec. 3. Caribou says it’s possible that customer name and credit card information may have been taken.
The company didn’t say how many people may have been affected. But it says about 200 of the affected stores are in Minnesota, while the rest are in Wisconsin, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, North Carolina, Colorado, Florida, Georgia and Kansas. It does not affect locations inside of Hy-Vee stores around town.
The company says payments made through Caribou Coffee Perks accounts or other loyalty accounts weren’t affected, nor were orders placed online with associated bagel shops.
Caribou says it believes the breach has been contained but advises customers to monitor their credit card statements and credit reports.
45.076076
-93.332728