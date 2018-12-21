Don’t worry: NORAD will still track Santa even if there’s a government shutdown

Kids tracking Santa online on Christmas Eve don’t have to worry about a possible government shutdown spoiling their fun.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command posted assurances on its Twitter page Friday that it will still be tracking Santa.

For the last 63-years, NORAD has tracked Santa through the night as he delivers gifts to boys and girls around the world. The organization’s tweet says even if there is a government shutdown, it will continue that tradition.

That’s because NORAD said the military personnel who work on the Santa tracker are volunteers.

According to the group, there are “approximately 1,500 volunteers who make the program possible each and every year.”

In the event of a government shutdown, NORAD will continue with its 63-year tradition of NORAD Tracks Santa on Dec. 24. Military personnel who conduct NORAD Tracks Santa are supported by approximately 1,500 volunteers who make the program possible each and every year. pic.twitter.com/fY0oyjrdDc — NORAD & USNORTHCOM (@Norad_Northcom) December 21, 2018