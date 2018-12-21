FOX4’s Rob Collins is moving from mornings to FOX4 Sports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- WDAF-TV FOX4, Tribune Broadcasting’s Kansas City television station, Friday announced reporter/anchor Rob Collins will transition to cover FOX4 Sports for the station.

Collins joined FOX4 in June of 2012. He has been a journalist for 24 years, with more than a decade spent as a sports reporter and anchor. Collins has covered everything from local high school sports to the Super Bowl, the Indy 500, several Rose Bowls, plus NCAA tournaments and a basketball national championship. Collins was also key to FOX4’s coverage of the 2014 World Series and the eventual 2015 Royals World Championship on FOX. Collins comes from the unique perspective of having covered both the current University of Kansas and Kansas State University basketball coaches, Bill Self and Bruce Weber, when each of them was coaching at the University of Illinois. Collins has been part of the Emmy-winning FOX4 Morning News team since joining the station.

Collins is excited for the opportunity to focus his energy on his biggest passion – sports. Collins says, “I’m humbled by the opportunity to become a part of the great sports tradition at FOX4 and look forward to informing and entertaining sports fans all across the metro.”

“Rob is one of the most positive and energetic people you’ll ever meet. FOX4’s viewers have watched him anchor weekends and cover Kansas City’s biggest stories for the past six years...now he’ll combine these skills with his love and passion for covering sports. It’s a perfect fit,” said Tracy Brogden-Miller, General Manager.

Collins is a Texas native who spent time in Champaign and Rockford, IL, plus Sherman, TX. Collins is a graduate of Texas A&M University- Commerce. Collins happily calls the KC area home now, where he lives with his wife and their two children.