KC family sues Hickman Mills School District, alleging mentor sexually assaulted 9-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City family has filed a lawsuit against the Hickman Mills School District, alleging a mentor hired at an elementary school had inappropriate sexual conversations with a student.

In a statement, the district said the mentor is no longer working for Hickman Mills.

The family’s lawsuit says the paid mentor gave his cell phone number to a Warford Elementary fourth-grade girl and texted and called her. The family says phone records show the mentor and the 9-year-old girl texted more than 200 times Oct. 5-6 and spoke on the phone at least 10 times.

According to the lawsuit, the mentor allegedly called the girl on Oct. 6 and had an inappropriate sexual conversation with her. He also asked her to send him pictures of herself.

“The daughter contacted her mom on Oct. 6, very upset, distraught, could barely speak because she had just hung up the phone with this male telling her she looked really good in music class and he was dreaming about her,” said the family’s attorney, Arimeta DuPree.

The lawsuit says the mentor, who was only supposed to have contact at the elementary school with male students, also had contact with the girl during the school day. That contact concerned the girl’s teacher who called her guardian.

Kansas City police are investigating the claims. Because criminal charges haven’t been filed, FOX4 isn’t naming the mentor at this time.

The Hickman Mills School District released the following statement:

“The school district is aware of a credible allegation that an independent contractor working for the school district may have inappropriately contacted a student via electronic means. The school district immediately reported the allegation to the Children’s Division and is fully cooperating in the investigation of this matter. The contractor is no longer performing services for the school district. Due to the sensitive nature of this matter and the need to protect the confidentiality of our students, no further information is available.”

The lawsuit also alleges a teacher at the school “attacked” the girl out of retaliation.

“Hopefully parents will use this winter break to have a very serious and difficult conversation with their children because if there are other victims, they do not need to be ashamed. They need to know they have a voice,” DuPree said.