Merry in the Morning recipe: Kerri Stowell makes Karli’s baked brie

Ingredients:

1 sheet puff pastry (1/2 a box)

1 wheel Brie cheese

⅓ cup raspberry preserves

1 egg (mixed with one tablespoon of water)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Open the sheet of puff pastry onto a large cutting board. Using a rolling pin, roll the puff pastry to a ¼” thickness. Place the wheel of brie in the middle of the puff pastry. Add the raspberry preserves on top of the brie. Gently fold over the brie to cover it completely. Move the brie wheel to a baking sheet. Brush on the egg/water mixture. Wipe away any egg collected under the brie on the baking sheet. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool for five minutes before serving.

