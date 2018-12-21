Merry in the Morning recipe: Kerri Stowell makes Karli’s baked brie

Ingredients:
- 1 sheet puff pastry (1/2 a box)
- 1 wheel Brie cheese
- ⅓ cup raspberry preserves
- 1 egg (mixed with one tablespoon of water)
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Open the sheet of puff pastry onto a large cutting board.
- Using a rolling pin, roll the puff pastry to a ¼” thickness.
- Place the wheel of brie in the middle of the puff pastry.
- Add the raspberry preserves on top of the brie.
- Gently fold over the brie to cover it completely.
- Move the brie wheel to a baking sheet.
- Brush on the egg/water mixture.
- Wipe away any egg collected under the brie on the baking sheet.
- Bake for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown.
- Allow to cool for five minutes before serving.
