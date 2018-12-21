Metro Marine whose car was stolen with uniforms inside gets big Christmas surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Car Santa surprised one Marine and his wife with a new ride just in time for the holidays.

FOX4's Kathy Quinn, 101 the Fox and Car Santa Terry Franz shared the news with Evan Wheeler on Monday morning after his 2007 Toyota Corolla was stolen late last week after the Kansas City Chiefs game. Wheeler got to check out his new car Friday.

Watch the video above to see Wheeler start up his new car that came with a trunk full of groceries.

Wheeler had his Marine uniforms in the car, which he said was locked. He was planning to take them to the cleaners on Friday. He said he doesn't care about the car but would like the uniforms back and some of the gear.

"Some people don't realize it isn't about the dollar value, but it's personal value," Franz said.

Those uniforms saw him through some pivotal times in his life and some of the best, like when he married his wife in his dress blues.

Wheeler and his wife said they have had people reach out to help after FOX4 reported their story Saturday night.

The family has been calling pawn shops in the area, just in case some Marine uniforms show up.

