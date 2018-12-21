One person dead after crash on SB I-435 at 87th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car that killed one person Friday.

It happened in the southbound lanes of I-435 at 87th Street around 9:45 a.m.

As of 10:22 a.m., Kansas City police reduced traffic along I-435 to just one lane while they conduct their investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

“Lift up a prayer or thought for those who lost a loved one today,” KCPD tweeted along with the news of the crash.