Child suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child has suffered life-threatening injuries Friday night after being hit by a vehicle in Kansas City.

Police said the crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. at 40 Highway and Phelps Road. The driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of 8:15 p.m., 40 Highway is closed at Phelps Road while police investigate. Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the crash. FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.