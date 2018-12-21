Police ID body found in train car filled with concrete mix in Bonner Springs

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Nearly three months after Bonner Springs police found a body inside a train car, investigators have identified the body.

On Sept. 26, Bonner Springs police got a call about a possible dead body inside a train car. Officers arrived and confirmed someone was dead inside a train car used to haul dry cement mix. Employees were unloading the mix when they discovered the body.

Police said the concrete mix was removed, and the body was extracted and taken to the Wyandotte County Coroner’s Office.

Over the next several weeks, Bonner Springs police and several other agencies investigated and were able to identify the body as 40-year-old Dustin Douglas of Topeka.

On Friday, police said the county coroner determined there were no signs of trauma to the man’s body, and the coroner determined the man died from an overdose. Because of that, police are not investigating the death as a homicide.

