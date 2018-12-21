Secret Santa hands out $100 to homeless veterans at KC’s tiny home village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Christmas is just days away, but the Secret Santa has already been to town.

The program has been around now for 11 years, started by a local millionaire who never wanted to be identified.

This year, FOX4's Mark Alford went along for the ride as Santa's elves, among them Jackson County Executive Frank White and Sheriff Daryl Forte, gave $100 to several homeless veterans in the Veterans Community Project's tiny home village.

There are more than a dozen homes now in the village off Troost and 89th. It's a place where veterans can get back on their feet.

Secret Santa also went to several local thrift stores and gave out thousands more. In the 11 years that Secret Santa has been doing this, he's been to more than 60 cities across the country and given our more than $2 million.

Some of the veterans surprised said they plan to pay it forward and give their money to Veterans Community Project. And after all, isn't that the true meaning of Christmas?

