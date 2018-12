Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEDALIA, Mo. -- Christmas carolers were out in full force in Sedalia, Missouri Thursday night.

Dozens gathered at Walmart and sang a melody of Christmas carols.

DavidĀ Stoermer shared the video above of the fun with FOX4 along with the caption, "So this just happened at Walmart! I think the community needs more of this!"

A FOX4 viewer said vocalist Richard DeFord led the group.