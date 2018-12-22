1 dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash on I-35 in Clinton County

CAMERON, Mo. — One woman is dead and one man was seriously injured following a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 35.

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. on northbound I-35, about 4 miles south of Cameron, Mo., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2004 Chevy Silverado was traveling northbound when he went off the roadway, drove down an embankment and crashed into the north bank of Shoal Creek.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 57-year-old Correna S. Masters, of Kearney, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, identified as Harvey E. Arnold, 59, of Kearney, was taken by air ambulance to Truman Medical Center with serious injuries.

Neither Masters or Arnold were wearing seat belt,s according to the highway patrol.