1 person dead after shooting at 39th & Rainbow

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person has died following a shooting Saturday evening near the University of Kansas Medical Center.

The shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. at 39th and Rainbow in Kansas City, Kan.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler originally reported that the victim had injuries non-life threatening but reported at 7:15 p.m. that the victim has died.

Zeigler said a suspect has been identified and police are working to locate them.

The victim has not been identified at this time as police continue to investigate what lead up to the shooting.

Things keep getting worse, the shooting victim from 39th & Rainbow has died. We have identified a suspect and are attempting to locate. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) December 23, 2018