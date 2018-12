KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is reported to have life-threatening injuries following a shooting Saturday evening.

The shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. near 55th and Prospect.

Kansas City, Missouri police confirmed with FOX4 that one male victim has life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time as police continue to investigate what lead up to the shooting.

FOX4 will continue to update as new details become available.