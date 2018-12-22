3 people killed in Blue Springs crash Saturday night

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Three people have died following a two-vehicle crash in Blue Springs Saturday night.

The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. at NW Indian Hills Drive and NW Duncan.

Blue Springs police are investigating the cause of the crash with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The names of the three people killed have not been released at this time. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will update as new information becomes available.