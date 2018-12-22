Joe’s Forecast: Santa may want an umbrella this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few light showers are possible overnight...perhaps even a few flakes too. Meanwhile the next decent chance of rain may wait till Christmas Eve night...looks to be rain and not snow in the KC area at least. A bigger and wetter mid week storm is likely.

