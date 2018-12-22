Man charged with murder of son 20 years after alleged abuse released on bond

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. – An Excelsior Springs man is out on bond after being charged with his son’s death.

Olin Tannery, 40, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dominick Pittsenbarger in April 2018.

Tannery told police he couldn’t get his 1-month-old son Dominick to be quiet in 1998, according to court documents from 20 years ago.

Dominick was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in 1998 with life-threatening injuries and died in April 2018.

Tannery was indicted in October on a charge of second-degree murder in his son’s death, with bond set at $500,000.

On Dec. 14, court records show that a judge approved a reduction in bond to $50,000.

Tannery was released on Dec. 19 after bond was posted.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 11.

39.317619 -94.479976