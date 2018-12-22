Snow Creek opens to metro skiers for the 2018-19 season

WESTON, Mo. – People in the metro won’t have to go far now to go skiing this winter. Snow Creek has officially opened Saturday for the 2018-19 winter season.

Families can ski, snowboard or tube down slopes with snow that crews say is made the same way Mother Nature makes it.

The company said their regular hours of operation are in affect both Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until midnight.

All the trails are open but skiers will experience narrow snow runs on each trail.

“Our groomers did a great job pushing snow giving us the coverage that we have, especially considering the amount of snow they had to work with.”

The company said they hope to start making snow later next week when the temperatures cool down bringing them back to 100 percent operational at the start of 2019.

Check out Snow Creek’s , pricing and snow report on their website.