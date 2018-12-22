× Suspect arrested after early morning stabbing

SHAWNEE, Kans. — Shawnee Police were called about 12:15 am Saturday morning to investigate a stabbing near 49th and Nieman Road. The 911 caller said that a male victim had been stabbed in the face and gave a description of the suspect that had left the scene.

As an officer was responding to the scene he located the potential suspect. As the officer confronted the unarmed suspect, the suspect immediately attacked the officer. The officer was able to break free from the suspect and deployed his Taser and took the suspect into custody without further incident. The suspect is being held in the Johnson County Detention Center awaiting formal charges.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition and the officer has been treated and released from the hospital.

The investigation into the incident continues and will be handled by the SPD Investigation Bureau.